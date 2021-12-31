Stevie J’s Lawyer Drops Him In Faith Evans Divorce, Cites ‘Irreparable Breakdown’

It looks like Stevie J might be in the market for a new divorce attorney after his lawyer filed a motion to drop the former Bad Boy Records producer as a client.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the Love & Hip Hop star’s attorney Kimia Klein from the law firm Fox Rothschild LLP has filed a motion to be relieved as counsel for Stevie.

Klein writes, ‘There has been an irremediable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship such that a genuine conflict has arisen between Fox and Steven. Despite several attempts by my office to informally resolve the issues with Steven, we have been unsuccessful in resolving the issues.”

The attorney says she is unwilling to give the full details of the issues with Jordan due to attorney-client privilege. However, she says that it is serious and she wants off. The situation is so bad her coworkers won’t even work on the case anymore.

She writes, “I feel compelled to articulate that the relationship has broken down sufficiently so that my colleagues and I cannot continue to represent Steven, and that conflicts have risen.”

The lawyer is asking for a hearing to explain to the judge in person what is going on. A decision has yet to be made. Jordan has not responded to the motion in court.

Back on November 8, Jordan filed for divorce from Evans after 3 years of marriage. The couple have had quite a rocky relationship. They started off their union with a bang by getting married in a Las Vegas hotel room and shocking their close family and friends.

Last year, Evans was arrested on suspicious of domestic violence after cops responding to a disturbance at the couple’s LA home. No charges were brought against the singer due to Jordan refusing to cooperate with prosecutors.

In his petition, Jordan is requesting that Evans pay him spousal support. He did not reveal whether they signed a prenuptial agreement in the documents.

The music producer listed the date of marriage as July 17, 2018, and the date of separation as of October 19, 2021. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Evans already fired back at the petition demanding Jordan not receive a dime in support from her. In the weeks since the split, a video leaked online showing Jordan berating his wife inside their bedroom, the two were seen hanging at the beach, and Evans scolded fans asking questions. The case is still pending in Los Angeles Superior Court.

