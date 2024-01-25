Steven Tyler’s Alleged Victim Accuses Aerosmith Singer of Detailing Abuse in Memoir for His ‘Own Profit’

Steven Tyler, Aerosmith’s lead singer, has once again been accused of sexually assaulting a teen in the 1970s.

via: Radar Online

The woman who sued Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler for alleged sexual assault was back in court fighting his effort to dismiss part of her lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Julia Holcomb aka Julia Milsey responded to the rockstar’s demand her claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress be thrown out.

As we previously reported, in 2022, Holcomb filed a bombshell lawsuit against Tyler. In her filing, she claimed to have met Tyler when she was 16 at an Aerosmith concert in Oregon.

Holcomb said Tyler invited her back to his hotel room. She said she opened up to Tyler about her childhood and troubled home life.

She said Tyler “performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon. Holcomb said the two continued dating and Tyler even started flying her across state lines.

The suit said Tyler asked Holcomb’s mom to sign over guardianship of her daughter. No agreement was signed by Holcomb said Tyler “instead continued to travel with, assault and provide alcohol and drugs” to her.

In 1975, Holcomb said Tyler got her pregnant at 17. She claimed he told her to get an abortion — allegedly telling her he feared the child would be born with medical issues due to them recently being in an apartment fire.

Holcomb said she debated but decided to terminate the pregnancy. She said she left Tyler and moved back home.

The lawsuit accused Tyler of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In 2011, Tyler published a memoir where he spoke about how he “almost took a teen bribe” after the girl’s “parents fell in love with me [and] signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state. I took her on tour with me.”

Holcomb claimed the book was a continuation of Tyler’s despicable conduct against her.

His lawyer added, “[Holcomb’s] attempt to recast her highly public, multi-year relationship with Tyler as a black-and-white case of child sexual assault omits critical facts and distorts others.”

Tyler said his memoir as published in 2011 — but Holcomb didn’t wait to sue until 2022. He said she waited past the statute of limitations.

Tyler’s lawyer added, “Nor can [Holcomb] demonstrate that she actually experienced severe emotional distress as a result of the memoirs. To the contrary, it is [Holcomb] who has continued to speak publicly about her relationship with Tyler for over a decade and who is still capitalizing on Tyler’s fame by pitching herself as his “former girlfriend” in her professional-speaker bio.”

Tyler demanded the emotional distress claim be dismissed. He said the words in his memoirs were protected by the First Amendment.

In addition, Tyler claimed Holcomb consented to his actions.

Now, in a newly filed motion, Holcomb asked the court to deny Tyler’s attempt to dismiss the emotional distress claim.

She argued, “Tyler repeatedly published to the public the lurid details of his childhood sexual abuse of [Holcomb] for his own profit and grotesque sense of prestige.”

“Through these publications, Tyler identified [Holcomb] to the public and prompted [Holcomb] to realize the true extent of the psychological harm she had suffered as a result of his childhood sexual abuse of her,” her lawyer added. “To be clear: [Holcomb] is not suing Tyler because Tyler has exercised his right to free speech or petition; rather, [Holcomb] is suing Tyler because of the wildly disturbing and outrageous childhood sexual abuse Tyler perpetrated against [Holcomb].”

A judge has yet to rule on the matter.