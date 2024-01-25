Lovers & Friends 2024: Usher, Janet Jackson, Backstreet Boys to Headline

Las Vegas’ Lovers & Friends music festival will be coming back for another year.

via: Rolling Stone

Scheduled for just one day on Saturday, May 4, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, the annual nostalgia fest will also feature appearances from Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Nelly Furtado, Ludacris, Mary J. Blige, Ciara, TLC, M.I.A., T-Pain, Nelly, Akon, Ne-Yo, Timbaland, Keyshia Cole, Monica, Eve, Brandy, Kelly Rowland, Sean Paul, Mario, JoJo, Lloyd, and dozens more.

Lil Wayne has also adopted the album-setlist format. He’s billed to be performing his pivotal 2008 album The Carter III in its entirety, including the unmatched run of singles: “Lollipop,” “A Milli,” “Got Money,” and “Mrs. Officer.”

2024 marks the third year of the festival, which launched in 2022 with headlining performances from Usher, Ludacris, and Lauryn Hill. Last year’s festival was headlined by Missy Elliott, Usher, and Mariah Carey. Usher is clearly in his headlining era. In just a few weeks, he will headline the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. Meanwhile, Janet Jackson recently announced the 35-show Together Again tour, on which she will be joined by Nelly.

Also on the lineup this year are Lupe Fiasco, Ying Yang Twins, Keri Hilson, Paul Wall, J Holiday, Amerie, E-40, Robin Thicke, Jason Derulo, Method Man & Redman, and more.

Those interested in attending the festival can sign up for the presale through their website. The tickets will go on sale tomorrow (January 26) at 10 a.m. PT.