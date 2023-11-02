Steven Tyler Sued for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 17-Year-Old in 1975

Steven Tyler is being sued by a second woman who claims that he sexually assaulted her when she was a teen back in the 70s.

via Page Six:

In a new lawsuit filed Thursday and obtained by Page Six, Jeanne Bellino says she was working as a 17-year-old model in the summer of 1975.

After a gig, the plaintiff claims that she and a friend made plans to split the cost of a ride back home to Queens, N.Y. However, her friend wanted to meet up with Tyler’s band, Aerosmith, at the Warwick Hotel for a party beforehand.

Bellino claims in the suit that she and her friend met up with Tyler and “around a half a dozen people who appeared to be bandmates and other people affiliated with Aerosmith” and began walking down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.

“As they walked, Plaintiff commented about a song lyric to Tyler. Tyler became visibly irritated by Plaintiff’s question, then suddenly Tyler grabbed Plaintiff by the hand and forced her into a phone booth,” the lawsuit reads.

Bellino claims in the suit that Tyler — who was 27 at the time — then “stuck his tongue down her throat” and “put his hands upon her body, breasts, her buttocks and her genitals, moving and removing clothing and pinning her against the wall of the phone booth.”

Bellino alleges in the suit that the “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” singer “was humping her” and “pretending to have sex” with her while his entourage “stood by outside” and laughed.

“Tyler forcefully inserted his tongue into Plaintiff’s mouth, without her consent,” the lawsuit states. “Tyler’s penis was erect and it was evident to her as he rubbed it against her that he was not wearing underwear and wearing thin pants.”

Bellino claims she tried to free herself by grabbing the back of his head. However, she claims in the suit that Tyler “suddenly stopped and exited the booth.”

After the plaintiff said she “put her clothes back together,” she quickly exited the phone booth in “shock and fear.”

A “dazed, confused and shocked” Bellino claims that she continued to walk with the entourage to the hotel because she was relying on her friend for transportation back home and she didn’t have the money to cover the expenses by herself.

Once they got inside the hotel, she alleges that Tyler again pinned her against the wall and “put his tongue down her throat and started humping” her as others stood by and watched — including an unknown doorman.

Bellino claims that she resisted again and pulled Tyler’s hair. He then allegedly whispered in her ear, “I’m going in my room to do something quick.”

Once the Grammy winner “abruptly left” to go to his room, Bellino says she sat in the hotel lobby “sobbing and afraid.”

“A call came into the hotel lobby and one of Steven Tyler’s colleagues answered it and then came over to Plaintiff as she was slumped and shaking in the chair and said to her, ‘Okay, you can go up to his room,’” the lawsuit reads.

Bellino says she “couldn’t talk and was paralyzed” and “shook her head in defiance” while trying to find help or a way to escape.

She claims that she then bolted towards the door, where the doorman helped her quickly get into a cab.

Page Six has reached out to Tyler’s reps for comment but we did not immediately hear back.

In December 2022, Julia Holcomb filed a sexual assault lawsuit against the musician, alleging that they began a sexual relationship when she was only 16 in 1973. She also claimed that Tyler allegedly forced her to get an abortion.

Tyler denied those accusations earlier this year, arguing that the plaintiff consented to their sexual relationship and that he had immunity as her legal guardian at the time.

We’re not here to say whether he did or didn’t do it — but we will say that times were vastly different back then.