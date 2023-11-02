'Euphoria' Season 3 Delayed Until 2025

‘Euphoria’ fans are going to have to wait a little longer for the show’s third season.

Season 3 won’t hit screens until 2025, according to HBO boss Casey Bloys.

During a Thursday Warner Bros. Discovery press event, the Sam Levinson-created series was featured in a 2025 sizzle reel alongside The Last of Us season 2, The White Lotus season 3, and It prequel, Welcome to Derry. Bloys explained that premiere dates were heavily impacted by the joint actors’ and writers’ strikes.

As of now, the series have yet to begin (or in the case of the It prequel, resume) filming. The writers’ strike came to a close on Sept. 27 after 148 days, while the actors’ union continues to negotiate with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Very little has been revealed about the next chapter of Euphoria, though Levinson recently described the third season as a “film noir.” He added that through Rue, the recovering teen addict played by Zendaya, he plans to “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.”

Upon premiering in 2019, the gritty high school drama quickly established itself as a harrowing hour of television, tracing the story of a spiraling teen addict and her equally messy classmates at East Highland High.

The second season came to a close in Feb. 2022 after reaching an excruciating climax, with Rue hitting rock bottom as she reconciled the consequences of her relapse.

Other developments that rocked the series include the death of Ashtray (Javon Walton), and the start of a toxic relationship between Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie and Jacob Elordi‘s Nate. Rue ended the season with a voiceover, confirming that she remained clean through the school year. “I don’t know if this feeling will last forever,” she said. “But I am trying.”

During the hiatus, Euphoria costume designer Heidi Bivens hinted that a time jump may separate the third season from the second.

“I’m really excited to read the scripts,” she told Vogue earlier this year. “There is talk of it being approximately five years in the future, and that they’re not in high school anymore.”

The time-lapse would give the series a chance to address major cast changes, including Barbie Ferreira, who announced a “teary-eyed goodbye” to her character Kat Hernandez last summer. Euphoria will also grapple with the unexpected death of Angus Cloud, who played the sensitive drug dealer Fezco, and died of an accidental overdose in July.

