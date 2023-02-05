Steve-O’s Sobriety Plea to ‘Jackass’ Pal Bam Margera: ‘You’re Dying, Brother’ [Photos]

Steve-O made an emotional plea with his Jackass partner, Bam Margera, in a since-deleted Instagram comment, earlier this week. Steve-O attempted to use Margera’s son as inspiration for him to get sober.

“Bam, last night you had your five year old son with you on stage at my show, and you were blessed with the chance to spend another day or two with him — then as soon as you left my show, you stayed up all night getting loaded enough to think it was a good idea to post more vile nonsense like this,” Steve-O allegedly wrote in a comment to a post by Margera.

Steve-O’s message was screenshot and reshared on Twitter.

Margera has apparently been an opening act on at least nine stops of Steve-O’s current “The Bucket List Tour,” and both performers have recently posted several images of them together on each of their Instagram accounts, showing the two chummy and seemingly at ease.

“I hope you understand how awful that is,” Steve-O continued in his deleted rant. “You say you want to have a relationship with your son, but your actions guarantee the exact opposite will happen. I brought you on tour with me in hopes that I could get you to see what’s possible for you if you choose recovery.”

“I’ve tired everything I can, but I can’t force you to get honest and do the work of recovery,” Steve-O reportedly wrote on Thursday night. “I wish you could know how much I’ve hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you’re making it clear that I have no other choice.

“You’re dying, brother, and it sucks that I can’t do anything to save you,” he ended the long plea.

Margera regularly posts snaps of himself and his beloved son, as well as photos of him and buddy Steve-O, who is seemingly the only “Jackass” member Margera doesn’t despise.

Earlier this week, Margera seemingly posted a cruel Instagram post to a second account he has, which allegedly led to Steve-O’s since-deleted comment. While the Instagram profile remains unverified – due to a lack of a blue checkmark – it is riddled with photos and videos of Margera’s friends, family and work.

Under a photo of the “Jackass” co-stars Johnny Knoxville, Margera and Steve-O, the caption reads, “One arm is a best friend who had my f–king back all along, another arm is a poser. A pro creation thief.”

Margera, who is in the middle of his two co-stars in the photo, also goes on to insult Jeff Tremaine, the director of “Jackass.” The post concludes with heartfelt “love and respect” for Steve-O.

It appears Steve-O’s emotional comment once existed underneath the bizarre and insulting Instagram post, although it’s since been deleted.

Steve-O’s plea comes after Margera was fired from “Jackass 4” in 2021 amidst mental health struggles. At the time, TMZ reported, due to his addiction problems, producers were cutting him from the cast allegedly because of his lack of commitment to staying sober.