Kanye West Finally Dropped By Lawyers

After months of trying, New York City-based law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has finally served Kanye West.

via: HotNewHipHop

An NYC law firm successfully served Kanye West documents to drop him as a client after he spent months M.I.A.. Moreover, AllHipHop reported that Greenberg Traurig, LLP successfully cut ties with Ye as of Wednesday (February 1). The firm requested to officialize this process as early as at least November 30. In this new filing, attorney Nina D. Boyajian said they finally presented the documents thanks to some help from the Chicago rapper’s new attorney. Previously, Traurig took out two newspaper ads in California to publicly renounce their relationship and association with Kanye.

“On January 18, 2023, an attorney based in California contacted my firm advising that he would be representing ‘Ye on some of his legal matters,’” she wrote in the court documents. “During the course of several emails and a phone call with this attorney, I requested that he coordinate personal service of the Order on Ye.” Furthermore, Boyajian continued, “On February 1, 2023, the attorney referenced above emailed me the executed Certificate of Service attached hereto as Exhibit A. I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the United States of America that the foregoing is true and correct.”

The paparazzi follows Kanye west family everywhere It’s very upsetting pic.twitter.com/Hhtu0AGF25 — heavy9ine_ (@heavy9__) January 28, 2023

Moreover, they claimed last month that they were unable to locate Kanye to officially sever their ties. In fact, they even requested the courts to recognize a public announcement in the Los Angeles area as sufficient notice. Still, they intended their newspaper ads to contribute to a “multi-prong approach” to get him to notice, and apparently it worked. “Publication of the Withdrawal Order’s contents in two Los Angeles-area newspapers, where Ye appears to reside, will also apprise him of the Withdrawal Order,” the filing read.

However, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres denied requests to make the separation official. Moreover, she expressed doubt in Greenberg Traurig exhausting all their efforts to contact the rapper directly. The law firm represented Ye in a case against Ultra International Music Publishing over an uncleared Donda 2 sample. Said case stems from a June complaint to a U.S. District Court in New York. It claimed that “Flowers” by Kanye sampled Marshall Jefferson’s 1986 Chicago house classic “Move Your Body” without proper compensation. With or without a legal team, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest on Kanye West.