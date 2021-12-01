  1. Home
Stacey Abrams Announces She's Running for Governor of Georgia

December 01, 2021 12:49 PM PST

Stacey Abrams addresses supporters at an election watch party on Nov. 6, 2018.¬†Although¬†Abrams lost her bid to be Georgia’s governor,¬†Democrats have tapped her to deliver the response to President Trump’s State of the Union addre

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams announced on Wednesday that she is running for governor, setting up a possible rematch with Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.

via CNN:

The voting rights advocate and former top Democrat in the Georgia House of Representatives tweeted her announcement, saying she is running
“because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power.”

Abrams ran for governor in 2018, losing to Kemp by 1.4 points.

See her announcement video below. You got this, Stacey!

