Stacey Abrams Announces She's Running for Governor of Georgia

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams announced on Wednesday that she is running for governor, setting up a possible rematch with Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.

via CNN:

The voting rights advocate and former top Democrat in the Georgia House of Representatives tweeted her announcement, saying she is running

“because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power.”

Abrams ran for governor in 2018, losing to Kemp by 1.4 points.

See her announcement video below. You got this, Stacey!

I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power. #gapol Be a founding donor to my campaign:https://t.co/gk2lmBINfW pic.twitter.com/z14wUlo8ls — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) December 1, 2021