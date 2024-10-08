Home > NEWS

St. Lunatics Members Want Out of $50M Nelly Lawsuit, Leaving Only Ali

BY: Walker

Published 8 hours ago

Nelly is being sued by his former group St. Lunatics for $50 million, but the lawsuit is reportedly not supported by any member of the collective except Ali Jones.

The lawsuit, filed in September, accuses Nelly of withholding royalties and profits owed to Ali and his fellow group members for their contributions to his iconic, diamond-selling debut album, Country Grammar, and other material.

However, TMZ Hip Hop reports that the trio did not give their authorization to be included in the lawsuit, expressing their discontent over being named without their consent. Nelly’s attorney, N. Scott Rosenblum, has revealed that Lee, Kyjuan, and City Spud have retained him as counsel and are even threatening legal action against Ali if they are not removed from the complaint.

Sources also indicate that the other St. Lunatics members were unaware of Ali’s lawsuit prior to its filing and are all on positive terms with Nelly.

News of Ali’s lawsuit against Nelly came on the heels of Nelly’s recent massive publishing deal, in which he sold 50% of his catalog, a windfall some believe could have spurred Ali’s motivation to engage in litigation with his former friend and collaborator.

The controversy surrounding Nelly and the St. Lunatics has not strained the bonds within the group entirely. Just days before news of their request for removal from Ali’s lawsuit, the crew had a moment of unity during Nelly’s performance at the 2024 American Music Awards.

Nelly, joined by Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, and City Spud, delighted fans with a nostalgic reunion, performing classics including “Air Force Ones,” “Ride Wit Me,” “Welcome To Atlanta (Remix),” and “What The Hook Gon’ Be?”

via: Vibe

