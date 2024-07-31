‘Squid Game’ to End With Season 3, Sets December Premiere for Season 2 | www.lovebscott.com

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ is coming back — and coming to an end.

via THR:

The streamer’s biggest series ever will debut its long-awaited second season on Dec. 26, the day after Christmas (a time when streaming viewing is typically very high). Netflix and Squid Game executive producer, writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk also announced that a third, final season is set to premiere in 2025.

Season two of Squid Game will arrive more than three years after the first installment became a worldwide hit in 2021. The series ranks first all-time among Netflix series, regardless of language, in both views (265.2 million, measured by total viewing divided by running time) and total watch time (2.2 billion hours) over its first 13 weeks of release.

“Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who vowed revenge at the end of season one, returns and joins the game again,” Hwang writes in a letter announcing the show’s endgame. “Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale in season three, which will be brought to you next year.”

In addition to Lee, returning castmembers for season two are Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo. They’re joined by Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri and Won Ji-an.

Netflix provided a brief look at the second season in February as part of a sizzle reel of its upcoming offerings and later said the series would return in the second half of 2024. In between seasons, Netflix also released Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality competition based on the drama that will also see a second season.

“I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story,” Hwang’s letter concludes. “We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you’re excited for what’s to come.

Lee Jung-jae and Hwang both won Emmys for their work on the first season of Squid Game. Hwang executive produces the series with Kim Ji-yeon.

We just hope it’s good.