‘Squid Game’ Creator Responds to ‘Concerns’ Surrounding Netflix’s Reality Series Spin-Off

While speaking to reporters after the Emmys, ‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang dong-hyuk offered some thoughts on Netflix’s upcoming reality game show based on his record-breaking series.

“Yes, I am aware of the reality show being created,” Hwang said. “I actually met with the creator yesterday, and they had many questions for me. What I hope is that they will be carrying on my vision and intention as much as possible for the show.”

He went on to address “concerns” some fans have about the “heavy message” behind the original show, and how it will influence Squid Game: The Challenge.

“I think that even though our show does carry quite a heavy message — and I know that there are some concerns of taking that message and creating it into a reality show with a cash prize,” Hwang said backstage at the ceremony. “However, I feel like when you take things too seriously, that’s really not the best way to go for the entertainment industry. It doesn’t really set a great precedent.”

He added, “I would say that reproductions of such efforts are going to bring new meaning to the industry, and I hope that this is going to be a great new direction for the industry overall.”

For those who have no idea what we’re talking about, Netflix announced ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ which will feature 456 contestants competing for $4.56 million.

We expect it to premiere some time next year.