Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Responds to Britney Spears 'Assault': 'No, You're Joking' [Video]

The San Antonio Spurs’ top pick is opening up about what happened in Vegas.

Victor Wembanyama has a ton of fans in Las Vegas awaiting his debut with the San Antonio Spurs.

Among those fans is pop icon Britney Spears, who wanted a photo with the rookie. However, Wembanyama’s security allegedly “backhanded her in the face, and she has filed a police report,” according to a TMZ report.

Wembanyama explained his side of the story to reporters on Thursday.

“A person grabbed me from behind, so I just know that security pushed her away … I didn’t stop to look so I kept walking,” Wembanyama said via KENS5 reporter Nate Ryan.

Moments ago,#Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama addresses the incident last night with Britney Spears in Las Vegas: pic.twitter.com/T33s7R4yUl — Nate Ryan (@nateryansports) July 6, 2023

Unbeknownst to him, that “person” was Spears.

“At first I was like, ‘No, you’re joking,” Wembanyama said when he heard it was Spears trying to grab him. “Turns out it was Britney Spears.”

The supposed incident took place at Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel around 8:30 p.m., per the report. Spears and her husband were at the establishment and getting “swarmed by fans” before the sometimes-troubled entertainment icon – best known for her 1990s hits “Toxic” and “Hit Me Baby One More Time” – turned into a fan herself.

Spears, 41, approached the 7-3 Wembanyama and apparently patted him on the shoulder to ask for a photo of the two of them … at which point it seems the security guy “swarmed” Spears. … hitting her and knocking her glasses from her face, it is alleged.

Per TMZ: “Britney composed herself and went to her table. We’re told the security guy came over to the table and apologized. He said, “You understand how it is when you’re being swarmed by fans.” He apologized and Britney accepted it.”

Later, though, Spears apparently filed a police report claiming “assault” in the confrontation involving Wembanyama, the French phenom and the first overall pick in the recent NBA Draft who is in Las Vegas to participate as part of the San Antonio summer league team.