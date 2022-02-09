'South Side’ Renewed For Season 3 On HBO Max [Video]

HBO Max will get even more South Side goodness, renewing the comedy from Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Sultan Salahuddin for Season 3.

via: BET

According to Variety the comedy series which first debuted on Comedy Central in 2019 will now have two seasons on the HBO streaming platform. South Side stars Kareme Young and Sultan Salahuddin who are recent college graduates looking for their next adventure.

The cast for the show also includes Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle, Quincy Young, Chandra Russell, Zuri Salahuddin, and Nefetari Spencer.

“We are blessed,” said series co-creators, stars, and executive producers Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle. “We get to make a show starring our family and friends about a city we love. ‘South Side’ finds joy in the extraordinary adventures of ordinary folks. We challenge ourselves to make every episode a unique and unexpected journey. We have no clue where our characters will find themselves in season three and we couldn’t be more excited to find out.”

Shot on location in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, South Side gives a more realistic view of what life in the community is about.

South Side is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and executive produced by Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Michael Blieden. Tony Hernandez executive produces for JAX Media. Ari Pearce, Kristyn Deignan and Tara Power are producers for MTV Entertainment Studios.

The series’ first two seasons are available to stream on HBO Max.

Check out some clips from the show below.

