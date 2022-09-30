Soulja Boy Has Officially Welcomed His First Child

Soulja Boy is now a dad!

The rapper has welcomed his first child alongside girlfriend Jackilyn “Jackie” Martinez and shared images of the newest addition to the family today (Sept. 30).

“We are blessed with a baby boy,” wrote Jackie in a previous Instagram post alongside a video of footage from the pair’s gender reveal.

The rapper took to Instagram to share the heartwarming news with all of his fans. ‘ Lil Soulja daddy love u,’ read his caption to go along with a sweet photo of Soulja cradling his baby boy.

Congratulations to Jackie and Soulja Boy on their beautiful bundle of joy!