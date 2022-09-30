Paula Abdul Says Kathy Hilton was ‘Quirky’ Even Before Joining 'RHOBH'

Paula Abdul says Kathy Hilton’s ‘quirky’ personality is the real deal — not just a front for the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ cameras.

“She’s always been quirky, even before ‘Housewives,’” the pop legend, 60, told Page Six exclusively at Thursday’s premiere of “Drag: The Musical” in Los Angeles.

Years before Hilton, 63, joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as a “friend of” the cast in 2021, Abdul fronted her own Bravo reality series, “Hey Paula,” that aired for one season in 2007.

When asked if she and Hilton ever discuss their shared experience of being Bravolebrities, Abdul admitted, “Not at all.”

Still, the Grammy winner raved that the socialite, who solidified herself as a fan-favorite during her first season of “Beverly Hills,” is a “natural for reality TV.”

Presently, Hilton’s feud with castmate Lisa Rinna — following an alleged “psychotic break” in Aspen — is playing out on the series.

However, the former “I Want to Be a Hilton” host is relishing in support from fans who can’t understand why no one wanted to join her for a conga line at the swanky members-only Caribou Club — the apparent catalyst for her outburst.

Meanwhile, Abdul has appreciated Hilton’s eccentric behavior throughout their decades-long friendship — especially on opening night of her “Forever Your Girl” Las Vegas residency in October 2019.

“I’ll tell you the funniest thing. It’s opening night of my Vegas residency and she doesn’t get the part that I’m starting the show in the audience in the director’s chair,” Abdul said, recalling the intimate intro of her Sin City spectacle that concluded its run in January 2020.

“And she comes behind me and she starts [massaging my shoulders] and starts talking to me,” the singer continued with a laugh. “And in my head, I’m like, ‘Kathy, I’m starting my show!’”

Hilton would eventually join Abdul onstage two years later — at daughter Paris Hilton’s Nov. 11, 2021 wedding to Carter Reum, documented for Peacock’s “Paris in Love.”

Moments after the DJ played Abdul’s No. 1 hit “Straight Up” during the reception, Kathy and Paris, 41, coerced the entertainer into performing live for such notable guests as Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie, Ashlee Simpson, Demi Lovato and Bebe Rexha.

“Both Kathy and Paris pulled me up and I was like, ‘Great.’ I had no idea I would be performing that night, but it was so much fun,” she said. “I’m glad they pulled me up!”

Abdul was among several celebrities who came out Thursday night to catch the inaugural performance of “Drag: The Musical,” starring “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Alaska Thunderf—k, “Fire Island” actor Nick Adams and New Kids on the Block crooner Joey McIntyre.

Jeff Lewis, Chris Colfer, Courtney Stodden, Felix Solis and D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, among others, also attended the LGBTQIA+ production.

For her part, Abdul told Page Six she “will always” champion the queer community in any way possible.

We have no doubt Kathy can be quirky, but we also believe there’s more to Kathy than what meets the eye — or the reality TV cameras.