Soulja Boy Apologizes to J. Cole With Help From Nicki Minaj: ‘I Really Thought Dude Was Hating on Me’

Soulja Boy got some clarity from Nicki Minaj and now he’s apologizing to J. Cole after spazzing on him via social media earlier.

via Complex:

The “Crank That” rapper was upset after J. Cole admitted he initially had some “resistance” to his music. In an Instagram Live stream, Soulja Boy called Cole a “stupid bitch” and shared some profanity-laced tweets in response to the perceived snub.

Hours later, Soulja Boy and Minaj hopped on a separate Instagram Live to clear the air over their own alleged falling out. “I thought you had beef with me cause you had said something after the VMAs, and I was like, ‘Oh, let me find out Soulja mad at me,’” she said on the stream. Minaj was referring to her performance during the hip-hop 50th anniversary tribute during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held in September where she performed an excerpt of “Itty Bitty Piggy” that uses a sample of Soulja’s hit “Donk.”

“I would’ve loved nothing more than to have you there,” she continued. “This is a prime fucking example… of how shit can go left real fast. I don’t know if you know but I ended up having to perform three times, and hosting a show, and doing a red carpet, right? It was at the last minute that I even decided what I was gonna perform in that slot.”

Minaj further clarified that if she had it her way, Soulja would have been included in the performance along with Lumidee who was sampled on the rapper’s summer single, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” which she also performed that night. “It’s never no disrespect to the queen. We love and support everything you do. I just felt a little certain type of way with MTV, but you got it cleared up, it’s all good,” said Soulja Boy.

When it came to J. Cole, Minaj helped Soulja Boy realize he misunderstood the rapper’s comments.

“[J. Cole] said that he had to keep it real with himself and admit that people like you are what was really keeping the wave going and like really bringing the energy … He basically gave you props … So what the fuck was you on when you misinterpreted it, and now you stand here doing the most again?”

It didn’t take long for Soulja to concede. After he hopped off the Live, he posted an apology to Cole via his X account, writing, “Nicki just told me I took what he said wrong. And that he was showing love. So I’m gonna let it go. My bad y’all I really thought dude was hating on me.”

He continued, “My bad dawg. @JColeNC sorry for the confusion. keep doing your shit we from two different worlds. I stand on what I stand on, it’s hard coming from where I did man. I dealt with a lot of hate my whole career so it was just messed to think it would come from you.”

We’re happy to see he was at least man enough to apologize.

