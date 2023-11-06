Michael Strahan to Miss 'Good Morning America' for Another Week Due to 'Personal Family Matters'

Michael Strahan will not return to Good Morning America this week after being absent from the show since late last month.

via People:

“Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters,” an ABC spokesperson tells PEOPLE in a statement. “We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and concerns.”

Strahan has not been on air at Good Morning America since Oct. 26.Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang and World News Tonight’s Linsey Davis have filled in his absence.

The former professional football player joined the morning news show full-time in 2016 after exiting Live With Kelly and Michael.

Strahan has also been absent from his position as an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday for the last two weeks.

On Sunday, Fox Sports commentator Curt Menefee noted that Strahan was not part of the show because he is “dealing with a personal family matter,” per the Los Angeles Times.

Reps for Strahan did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Strahan has also not posted on social media since Oct. 25 when he promoted his game show, “The $100,000 Pyramid.”

Strahan is a dad to four adult children: Tanita, Michael Jr., Isabella and Sophia. He shares his two older kids, Tanita, 31, and Michael Jr., 28, with his first wife Wanda Hutchins, whom he was married to from 1992-1996. He also shares 19-year-old twins Isabella and Sophia with his second wife, Jean Muggli, whom he was married to from 1999-2006.

We hope everything is okay!