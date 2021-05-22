Soulja Boy Announces Verzuz Battle with Bow Wow [Photo + Video]

File this under things they could keep. Soulja Boy and Bow Wow are set to face off in an upcoming edition of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s Verzuz series.

via: Revolt

One week after the Internet debated who would win between Bow Wow and Romeo, Soulja Boy took to Twitter Saturday (May 22) to announce he will be the challenger who will go against the Beware of Dog rapper.

Soulja Boy vs Bow wow #verzuz it’s official ?? — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) May 22, 2021

“Soulja Boy vs Bow wow #Verzuz it’s official,” the “Crank Dat” rapper tweeted. The news arrives nearly five months after Bow Wow candidly said on Clubhouse it “would be fun” to go against Soulja in a Verzuz battle.

Two months ago, Soulja Boy called out Drake for stealing his bars after Drizzy thanked Bow Wow for paving the way for him in hip hop. Big Draco took to Twitter to send a tweet about the situation. “That nigga Drake is hilarious,” he wrote. “Dude stole my whole bar then thanked Bow Wow.”

On Twitter, both artists’ names quickly turned into a trending topic as fans debated who will win the showdown. Based off several tweets, it appears Bow Wow is more evenly matched with the rapper who ushered in the ringtone era.

Both Bow Wow and Soulja endured highly-celebrated runs during the early 2000s, paving the way for the next generation of digitally-savvy crossover hip hop artists. The two collaborated with each other on the 2008 hit “Marco Polo,” but fell out with one another years later and recorded diss-tracks. In 2016, they eventually reunited and released the Ignorant Shit mixtape, which featured 11 tracks chock-full of back-and-forth bars from Bow Wow and Big Draco.

Bow Wow has sold over 10 million albums and three of his six projects are certified platinum. Soulja Boy has five solo studio albums and several popular singles that have charted on Billboard. He has also produced hit records for the likes of Nicki Minaj and others.

Neither Swizz Beatz nor Timbaland has confirmed the Verzuz matchup yet. Swizz did share Soulja’s tweet on his IG Stories.