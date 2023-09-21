Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas, Demands Kids Be Returned to England After Being 'Wrongfully Detained' amid Split

Sophie Turner is at war with Joe Jonas over their 2 kids.

via: People

In a lawsuit filed in a Manhattan court on Thursday and obtained by PEOPLE, the Game of Thrones alum, 27, has requested that her two kids — Willa, 3, and a daughter, identified in previous court docs as D., 14 months — be returned to England.

The suit against estranged husband Joe Jonas calls for “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained,” with Turner’s legal team asserting the “wrongful retention” began on Sept. 20.

Turner claims that she and the musician, 34, agreed to declare England their “forever home” in conversations that took place over Christmas 2022 as they prepped for the year ahead.

The couple sold the Miami home they previously resided in and were in the process of buying a home in the English countryside in April, the documents allege, at which point Turner began filming on the Joan mini-series she has worked on this summer.

Once Jonas began touring with The Jonas Brothers, the documents claim the two agreed to let the girls join him because he had more daytime hours to be available to them than Turner did amid filming, noting she had “hesitation” about the “temporary arrangement.”

Turner alleges that the breakdown of their marriage happened “very suddenly” after an argument on Aug. 15, with Jonas filing for divorce on Sept. 1 and the Dark Phoenix actress learning about their split “from the media” days later.

The issue of custody came to a head when the two met up to discuss the next steps after their split two weeks later, at which point Turner “reiterated” the plan to move to England and was met with a change of heart by Jonas.

According to the documents, “The Father has possession of the children’s passports. He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother.”

Jonas’ attorney allegedly confirmed to Turner’s legal team on Sept. 19 that he would not be returning the passports and would not provide consent for his daughters to move.

Jonas and Turner tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating. At the time of their split, each posted a joint statement to their social media accounts regarding the end of their four-year marriage.

“Statement from the two of us: ‘After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,’ ” they both shared on Instagram.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,’ ” the statement concluded.