Somebody's Lying: Wendy Williams Insists She's 'Married,' Despite What Her Rep Says [Audio]

Is Wendy Williams a married woman?

After Wendy’s rep dismissed previous reports suggesting the former talk show host is married to a NYPD officer named Henry, Wendy herself says that she is, in fact, married.

While confirming that Will Shelby, the man who dismissed the reports on Wendy’s behalf, is her rep, she also said that she IS married and that she and Will aren’t on the same page.

We’re not making any assumptions here, but we will say that Wendy sounds a bit…distant.

Take a listen:

