Sofía Vergara Sparks Romance Rumors with Lewis Hamilton

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

While 2025 has brought some major splits, it’s also bringing some exciting potential celebrity matches.

The “Modern Family” actress was photographed on what seemed to be a lunch date with F1 driver Lewis Hamilton in New York City on Tuesday.

Per photos obtained by TMZ, Vergara, 52, and Hamilton, 40, braved the cold and met up with a few of his friends at a restaurant, where they were on full display while sitting side-by-side by the window.

Although there was no obvious PDA, a source told the outlet that the “Griselda” actress barely touched her food because she was so enthralled by Hamilton.

Following their lunch, the two went their separate ways with Vergara climbing into her own black SUV and driving off.

For the outing, Vergara showed off her curves in a one-shoulder black bodysuit paired with baggy jeans and a white coat. She accessorized her look with oversized sunglasses and a crossbody bag.

Hamilton, on the other hand, seemed cozy in a brown plaid shirt with a brown jacket, baggy jeans and a brown bucket hat.

Vergara’s recent date with Hamilton comes just a week after she told “Access Hollywood” that she was manifesting “health, money [and] a boyfriend” for the new year.

“Or a lover, maybe,” she added at the time, confirming that she was now single after months of hinting at her relationship status.

Back in October, she first declared she was “kind of single” after being spotted with orthopedic doctor Justin Saliman multiple times.

“Actually, I was talking yesterday about it,” she told Us Weekly at the time, “because now I’m single.”

In July 2023, Joe Manganiello filed for divorce from Vergara after seven years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Page Six had initially broken the news.

By September, the “Magic Mike” actor was spotted out with actress Caitlin O’Connor and they have been going strong ever since.

The following month, Vergara was photographed on a date with Saliman, who was previously married to Bree Turner from 2008 to 2018. However, a year later, the two had seemingly split.

As for Hamilton, he has been romantically linked to Shakira and Irina Shayk. He also dated Nicole Scherzinger from 2007 to 2015.

via: Page Six