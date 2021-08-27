So Sad: Fla. Woman Comes Home from Hospital After COVID Battle to Find Husband Dead at Home from Virus, Both Unvaccinated [Video]

A Florida woman is mourning the death of her husband, who died of COVID-19 while she was in the hospital for over a week battling the virus herself.

via People:

Earlier this month, Lisa Steadman was admitted to the hospital for eight days to recover from virus-related problems and a blood infection from diverticulitis, she wrote on Facebook.

Her husband Ron had also contracted the virus, but he had mild symptoms and was able to remain home. Still, the couple spoke on the phone every day, Lisa said.

Nearly six days into her hospital stay, Ron told Lisa that his phone battery was not holding a charge well. Still, when she couldn’t get ahold of him the next day she asked police to perform a welfare check.

Police told her “he was fine but had like a bad cold,” she wrote in her post. So, when he didn’t pick up his phone the following day she assumed his phone had died once again.

That is, until she was released from the hospital one day later. When Lisa returned home, she found Ron dead in their bedroom.

“It was like walking into a horror film, and I wish I had never seen him like that because I can’t get that picture out of my head,” she told Fox13.

“They say he died of COVID-related problems because they know he had COVID,” she continued. “They don’t know if he had a heart attack from COVID or if he had an embolism. They don’t know.”

In her Facebook post, Lisa wrote that authorities believe Ron had died shortly after police performed their welfare check. “It’s just absolutely a nightmare,” she added.

Neither Lisa nor Ron were vaccinated against COVID-19, she told the news station. However, her own symptoms and Ron’s death have encouraged Lisa to make plans to get the shot.

“I thought I was going to die,” she told Fox13 of her own battle with the virus. “It is like you don’t have no bones in your body. You can’t move. You’re just that weak.”

What an awful thing to go through. Watch the video below. If you or a loved one would like to get vaccinated, you can find a COVID-19 vaccination site near you by clicking here.