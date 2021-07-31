Sneaker Bots Ruin Travis Scott’s Fragment Design Air Jordan 1 Release [Photos + Video]

No surprise — Travis Scott’s Fragment Design Air Jordan 1 collaboration release is sold out. Sneakerheads hoping to get their hands on La Flame’s latest kicks are out of luck, unless they’re willing to pay thousands of dollars more than the retail price of the shoe.

via: HypeBeast

The unlucky group quickly voiced their frustration on the Cactus Jack discord channel and on Twitter, sharing links to tweets from people who used sneaker bots to unfairly get the shoes.

One user shared a screenshot showing they used an automated bot software Linear AIO to enter the raffle 25,000 times. Also sharing another screenshot revealing a series of pending transactions for the sneakers. While another Twitter user showed a screenshot of 32,000 raffle entries and an email inbox with 87 new messages for checkout.

twenty five thousand ragers ? pic.twitter.com/w0tqUhFCAb — zach (@7zarc) July 28, 2021

NOOOO I CANT BUY THE DROPSHIPPED TRAVIS MERCH ANYMORE NOOOO WHY ME pic.twitter.com/ixNqOLVIQq — jake (@aycdjake) July 28, 2021

Following the $200 USD retail release, the Travis Scott x fragment design x Air Jordan 1 Highs are now reselling for between $2,000 and $3,000 USD.

Bro…i just, I just really need the Travis Scott x Fragment Jordan 1 highs. I cant spend resell on these man. 2k? Bro im only 19, money is tight. pic.twitter.com/iME24GN3SJ — BladeIGuess (@BladeGuess) July 25, 2021

@trvisXX This kinda stuff is disheartening. You try and try as a fan to show love and support for the artist and no matter how hard you try you lose to a bot who enters thousands of times. I mean… I'm gonna keep trying… but odds are against us fans. ? https://t.co/T8QO8QWtTJ — Danny Cottrell (@Dbofersheebo127) July 31, 2021