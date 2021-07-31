  1. Home
Sneaker Bots Ruin Travis Scott’s Fragment Design Air Jordan 1 Release [Photos + Video]

July 31, 2021 5:07 PM PST

No surprise — Travis Scott’s Fragment Design Air Jordan 1 collaboration release is sold out. Sneakerheads hoping to get their hands on La Flame’s latest kicks are out of luck, unless they’re willing to pay thousands of dollars more than the retail price of the shoe.

The unlucky group quickly voiced their frustration on the Cactus Jack discord channel and on Twitter, sharing links to tweets from people who used sneaker bots to unfairly get the shoes.

One user shared a screenshot showing they used an automated bot software Linear AIO to enter the raffle 25,000 times. Also sharing another screenshot revealing a series of pending transactions for the sneakers. While another Twitter user showed a screenshot of 32,000 raffle entries and an email inbox with 87 new messages for checkout.

Following the $200 USD retail release, the Travis Scott x fragment design x Air Jordan 1 Highs are now reselling for between $2,000 and $3,000 USD.

Check out images of the shoes below:

