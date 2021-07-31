Amanda Seales Asks Tough Question About Will Smith, Social Media Responds Accordingly [Photos + Video]

Amanda Seales shared some thoughts she had about Will Smith and the upcoming King Richard biopic.

via: The Blast

A trailer for the upcoming movie was released this week featuring Smith as tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams’ father Richard Williams. Amanda responded to seeing the news, “Will Smith is playing Richard Williams????????????????????? Also, why is this film about Richard Williams?????????????????????” asked the comedian. Later, Seales received a comment from a follower who pointed out that Smith was actually a good actor insinuating that the actress was implying that he was not.

“Will Smith played Chris Gardner in Pursuit of Happyness back in 2006,” noted the follower. “Gardner is much darker than Will but he still nailed it the role and got an Oscar nomination. So yeah, that’s a weak point.” The follower seemed to think that Seales was talking about race but the actress made sure that they knew that was not the case. “Point??” asked Seales. “I said what I wanna see. Lol TF y’all debatin??? I can have my opinion and you can stan Will.” Seales followed her point up with letting followers know they can have separate opinions. “There is ZERO issue here other than the one y’all are making over someone having a contrasting POV about A MOVIE!!!!!!!”

Seales was not phased by the interaction the actress usually has to jump on the socials and defend herself and she is normally happy to do it. Unfortunately, it seems like some fans still don’t get the point. “All I gotta say is Angela Basset played Tina Turner, Katherine Jackson, Rosa Parks, Biggie Mama, Betty Shabazz & Correta Scott King. She doesn’t resemble any of them for real and ATE each role! Great acting is great acting.” But again, as Seales stated that this has nothing to do with the acting.

It sounds like Seales was wondering why the movie was about Richards and not his very successful tennis pro daughters. Yes, he pushed them, but they did the work noted a follower. But the back and forth between followers did not stop there. In fact, the conversation moved over to TheJasmineBrands IG post after they posted a picture of the tweet. “Girl ….. always looking for something to complain about!!! I thought it was a dope idea!” wrote a follower who also may have misunderstood Seales. However, a fan made a valid point about the production of the film. Apparently, the sisters are producing the film.

Ultimately, one fan was able to see past all the drama and point out that overall, the film is giving what it needs to give; a healthy male role model. “A black father! Finally we get to see a story about a Black dad! He played a major role in them becoming who they are,” they noted. Fans anticipating the film stated that they have no time for Seales who “wakes up choosing hate every day” admitting that sometimes she can be a bit too much. The actress hasn’t responded since and is unbothered, clearly, because she has moved on to post more positive things like press about the upcoming final season of Insecure.

Amanda always has some wild takes.