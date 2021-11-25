Smokey Robinson Calls Covid-19 'Real Killer' Following 'Horrible' Battle With The Virus

William “Smokey” Robinson encouraged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, which he said left him hospitalized for 11 days.

via: AceShowbiz

The Motown legend feared he would never sing again.

And the “Tears of a Clown” hitmaker has admitted it’s been “a really tough” thing to “overcome” and he hopes by sharing his story, he will help others.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said, “I am very happy to share (my story) because I hope it helps someone, COVID just comes on and the people ask me today, who knew that I had it… where did you get it, how did you get it- I don’t know. I have no idea how I got it. All I know is I looked up and I had it.”

The music legend added, “It was a horrible, horrible thing and while I was going through it I wasn’t really thinking about ‘Hey man, perhaps you will never get out of this hospital alive,’ I wasn’t thinking like that. I was just thinking about (how) I got to get myself together.”

The “Miracle in Motor City” star admitted he was frightened by the severity of his condition while he believes he wouldn’t be here to tell the tale if it wasn’t for God.

He said, “Protect yourself and those that you love because it is a real killer and it’s a horrible thing to have to go through.”

“Some people go through it mildly but you are talking to someone who went through it severely. So when you go through it like that it’s a really rough health thing to overcome… (if it wasn’t) for the grace of God, I wouldn’t be here talking to you guys and I’m sure of that.”

Smokey swiftly returned to work and has no plans to retire.

He admitted, “I tried retiring from this one time and I was miserable for three years.”

“The reason for that is because I can’t find anything to replace it for me.

“You know, especially for my age, here I am still doing it and people say ‘why are you still doing this?’ I love my job, I love doing my job.”

We are glad our legend is okay.