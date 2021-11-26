Kanye Says Kim K ‘Did Not Like Me Wearing’ Red Hat, Takes Accountability for His Ego, Alcoholism and Self-Righteous Christian Behavior in Thanksgiving Prayer [Video]

Kanye West took to social media on Thanksgiving to…take some accountability.

In a five-minute prayer shared via Instagram, Kanye West addressed much of what he’s done over the past few years and the negativity surrounding who he has become.

via Complex:

“I’m writing this prayer on my way back from taking my mini me to his first football game,” he says. “Saint got to play catch with Tom Brady before the game. This is a God’s dream.”

He then goes into thinking about how he can get his family back together again and how he can heal the pain he’s caused.

“I take accountability for my actions,” he says. “The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me.”

“Let’s start with A, alcohol. I would drink to take the stress away and knock the edge off. Drinking affected my health and the health of people around me. Because I already had a hair trigger temper and this just heightened it.”

“B episodes. I went into a manic episode in 2016 and I was placed under heavy medication. Since then I went on and off the medication which left me susceptible to other episodes which my wife and family and fans have had to endure.”

After speaking on ego and temper, Ye goes into religion.

“Religion. Self-righteous Christian behavior. When I got saved, it did not immediately make me a better person. It made a self-righteous Christian.”

Lastly, he speaks on politics and how wearing the “Make America Great Again” hat affected his family, namely his wife Kim Kardashian at the time.

“Good lord my wife did not like me wearing the red hat,” he says. “Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligned with Hollywood’s political stance and that was hard for our marriage.”

“Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and thank God only press conference.”

Kanye must REALLY want his wife back. Listen to Kanye’s prayer below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)