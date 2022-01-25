Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd Arrested for Allegedly Attacking His Girlfriend, She Denies Domestic Violence

Silm Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd was arrested in Miami on a battery charge, according to reports.

Slim Jxmmi allegedly got into an argument with his girlfriend, pulled her extensions out, kicked down the door to the room where she was hiding, took her phone and threw it over a balcony.

Police say his girlfriend told them Slim left their home with a friend shortly after the argument and returned a short time later smelling like alcohol. The girlfriend told cops when she attempted to move their sleeping child from his playpen to a bed, Slim pulled her hair so hard her extensions were ripped from her scalp. Then, the girlfriend told cops she tried to record what was happening with her phone and he chased her trying to snatch it.

At one point, cops say she ran to a room and closed the door. Slim then allegedly kicked the door down, snatched the phone away, and threw it over a balcony to prevent her from posting the video on social media.

Records show that Slim Jxmmi was booked into Miami’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center this morning at 11:27 a.m.

His bond was set at $1,500.

After the story went public, Slim’s girlfriend — the alleged victim — says the police account of what happened is false and that he never touched her.

She writes:

“Oh wow. This is cap. Dade County y’all are wrong for this. I told you guys he did not hit me. Every officer you guys had in my face are wrong for this. No hands were put on anybody, I stated it more than once. It was a loud argument and the police were called. You guys turn nothing into something. It’s our sons first birthday tomorrow, what’s wrong with y’all?’

That’s a LOT of detail for it to be a lie.