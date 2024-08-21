Beauty can be described as an industry or as an art form. Beauty includes makeup, skincare, haircare, and overall wellness. So it doesn’t surprise us that it has also become more inclusive. As the beauty industry grows, so does the importance of supporting the queer community. Over the years, beauty brands have incorporated queerness into their brands — especially during Pride Month. You can now find many LGBTQIA+ beauty brands all over the world.

The Queer beauty community has created safe spaces for individuals to express their creativity. The spaces give room for queer folks to share their beauty ideas and provide a sense of empowerment and encouragement. You’ll often find that there are more queer representations in the beauty world as well.

There have been many LGBTQIA+ professionals who have entered the beauty world as hairstylists, makeup artists, or even makeup influencers who have created a newer outlook on beauty standards. Most trends are developed by challenging the mainstream norm of beauty standards. Drag makeup has also been an influence on the beauty world, as many queer folks use makeup to express themselves.

As the beauty world continues to include the LGBTQIA+ community, there has been a surge of LGBTQIA+ beauty brands. So, if you’re ready to expand your beauty collection, we’ve got you covered! Here are six LGBTQIA+ beauty brands and everything they have to offer.

1. One/Size

View this profile on Instagram ONE/SIZE (@onesize) • Instagram photos and videos

Makeup artist and YouTube sensation Patrick Starr created this brand with the idea that makeup is one size fits all. So, whether you are a professional makeup artist or an influencer, anyone can feel beautiful as they express themselves through makeup. One/Size offers foundations, setting sprays, setting powders, and all of your makeup needs.

2. MAC Cosmetics

View this profile on Instagram M·A·C Cosmetics (@maccosmetics) • Instagram photos and videos

MAC Cosmetics was the first beauty brand to incorporate inclusivity into the brand. Founded in Toronto by Frank Toskan and Frank Angelo, MAC Cosmetics is available to shop online and at various beauty retailers.

3. NOTO Botanics

View this profile on Instagram NOTO botanics (@noto_botanics) • Instagram photos and videos

Noto is a gender-fluid skincare and cosmetics line created by Gloria Noto. Made with botanical ingredients, the brand’s product roster is made with everyone in mind. From your favorite body scrub to a silk scarf, Noto Botanics has everything you could want from head to toe.

4. Well People

View this profile on Instagram Well People (@wellpeople) • Instagram photos and videos

Well People is a clean and sustainable brand that offers makeup and skincare products. The brand was founded by three Latinx co-founders, including Shirley Pinkson, the head of education for e.l.f. Cosmetics. Pinkson is also a part of the queer community, so when it comes to making Well People an inclusive and safe space, she does just that.

5. Peace Out Skin Care

View this profile on Instagram Peace Out Skincare (@peaceoutskincare) • Instagram photos and videos

Peace Out Skin Care specializes in getting rid of those nasty blemishes. Enrico Frezza, the brand’s founder, also struggled with acne, which served as inspiration. The brand offers acne patches, exfoliants, dark spot correctors, and more.

6. Jecca Blac

View this profile on Instagram Jecca Blac (@jeccablac) • Instagram photos and videos

Jessica Blackler is a makeup artist who became popular for working with clients on TV and film sets. Many trans people came to her asking to learn about makeup. After being asked to create a makeup line, she finally birthed Jessica Blac in 2015. The brand sells vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics.

These brands all offer products that allow everyone to feel beautiful. As the beauty world continues to be an ally to the queer community, we can expect more LGBTQIA+ beauty brands to enter the fold.

Which LGBTQIA+ beauty brands have you used? Comment below!