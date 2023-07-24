Singer Jimmie Allen ‘Fears He Will Lose His Fortune' Fighting Sexual Assault Allegations: Sources

Jimmie Allen was accused of sexual abuse in a civil lawsuit.

Allen hit his sexual assault accusers with countersuits denying their accusations — but sources reveal the country singer is terrified he could lose the millions he’s made in the past couple of years paying to fight the cases, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As we previously reported, earlier this year, Jimmie was sued by his ex-manager for alleged sexual abuse.

The woman, who said Jimmie hired her out of college, said she became extremely close with the entertainer during her employment. She accused the star of taking her virginity in 2021 when he allegedly raped her.

The accuser said the alleged incident went down after a taping of American Idol. In her suit, she claimed after a couple of drinks at dinner she lost consciousness.

In her suit, she said she resigned in 2022 due to depression from the alleged abuse.

Jimmie denied the allegations. He said, “It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever.

A couple of days later, a second woman over similar claims. Jimmie’s record label BBR Music Group then dropped him as an artist.

Sources close to the situation revealed more women may emerge with similar allegations. The new accuser said Jimmie wooed her for months and then secretly videotaped himself attacking her in Las Vegas in 2022.

The drama comes after Jimmie’s estranged pregnant wife Alexis Gale slapped him with divorce papers. A source said, “Jimmie denies he has done anything criminal and insists any intimacy was consensual, but the weight of these charges is sinking in. Between his divorce and these civil suits, he fears the millions he’s made are going to fly out the window and he will be left penniless!”

As we previously reported, last week, Allen countersued both accusers denying he sexually assaulted them. He claimed the relationships were completely consensual. In court documents, he claimed his career has been ruined and he’s been unable to book gigs as a result of the alleged lies spread about him.

