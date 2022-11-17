Singer B. Smyth Dead at 28 Following Battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis

R&B singer B. Smyth is dead at the age of 28.

His older brother Denzil Smith confirmed the news in a video shared via B. Smyth’s official Instagram account.

“Today regretfully I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis,” Smith wrote. “My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single #Twerkoholic part 2 while he was in the ICU, it really brought him a big smile to his face.”

He added:

“So on behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years. We ask for privacy during these difficult times.”

So sad.