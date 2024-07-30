Simone Biles Responds to Criticism of Her Hair Before Team USA Wins Olympic Gold [Photos] | www.lovebscott.com

Simone Biles: “Gonna hold your hand when I say this: Next time you wanna comment on a black girls hair. JUST DON’T.”

Prior to Simone Biles leading the U.S. Gymnastics Team to win the gold Tuesday at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she took a moment to clap back at social media trolls online.

Her appearance at this year’s games has garnered some unfortunate commentary from those less focused on her mind-blowing gymnastic abilities and more on her hair.

But the GOAT wasn’t letting the dark corner of the internet affect her, taking to Instagram to address the social media haters.

The 27-year-old captioned a selfie video while on the bus ride, along with her fellow gymnasts, to the Women’s Team Final — demanding the public not to “come” for her.

“Don’t come for me about my hair. IT WAS DONE but bus has NO AC & it’s like 9,000 degrees. Oh & a 45 min ride.”

She added, “Gonna hold your hand when I say this: Next time you wanna comment on a black girls hair. JUST DON’T,” she concluded in another selfie.

Her comments were immediately met with praise and support.

As for the haters, well, Biles’ skills got the last laugh.

With 171.296 points, the United States won gold on Tuesday — as Simone Biles became the most decorated American gymnast of all time with eight medals, five of those being gold. That score put the US 5.802 points ahead of second-place Italy and 6.799 points ahead of third-place Brazil.

Biles competed alongside Team USA teammates Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey.

via: TooFab