Simon Cowell Postpones ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Auditions Following Death Of Liam Payne

Simon Cowell postponed Britain’s Got Talent auditions today following the death of Liam Payne.

Payne, who shot to international fame when One Direction was formed on X Factor, was found dead after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The singer had been in the country in part to support his former bandmate Niall Horan who had been performing in Buenos Aires. Payne had attended Horan’s concert earlier this month with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy before deciding to stay in the country for longer.

Simon Cowell, who formed One Direction on X Factor and was their first manager, has responded to the news by halting filming for ITV’s new series of Britain’s Got Talent, which features Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and guest judge KSI on the judging panel.

The show, created by Cowell, was filming for its audition stage in Blackpool.

In a statement, Applause store, who organised the tickets for filming, announced: “Due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne, BGT has decided to postpone today’s auditions in Blackpool. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Payne entered X Factor in 2008 as a solo artist and made it through to the judges’ house stage of the competition. He returned two years later, in 2010, and was put in a boy band with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik to become One Direction.

After finishing in third place, the band were signed to judge Cowell’s record label Syco Entertainment. The group achieved international success in the proceeding years, becoming the first boy band in US chart history to record two No 1 albums in the same calendar year.

