Shohei Ohtani Signs with Dodgers: Two-Way Superstar Joins L.A. Team on Record-Breaking 10-Year, $700M Deal

The biggest question of baseball’s offseason has been answered.

via: CBS Sports

Shohei Ohtani is joining the Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB’s most talented player and sought-after free agent announced his decision on Instagram on Saturday. Ohtani’s contract is for 10 years and $700 million, according to a statement issued by agent Nez Balelo. Here’s that statement in whole, courtesy of Baseball America’s JJ Cooper:

Statement from Nez Balelo (Ohtani's agent at CAA). pic.twitter.com/4MKWD6HPHL — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) December 9, 2023

Ohtani, the easy No. 1 choice in our free agent rankings, is not only one of the best players in Major League Baseball but also the most popular and marketable baseball star in the world.

Ohtani and his camp have stayed quiet throughout his free agency process. The Dodgers were considered the frontrunners to land him for months, however, and manager Dave Roberts confirmed the sides had a meeting earlier in the week. The Blue Jays and Angels — where Ohtani spent the first six seasons of his MLB career — were also reportedly in the mix to sign him.

An unprecedented two-way talent, Ohtani shined as both a hitter and pitcher for the Angels in recent years. He will not pitch in the 2024 season, however, after undergoing elbow surgery in the fall. His spot at No. 1 in the free agent rankings was a no-brainer.