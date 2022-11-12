Shocking Video: Two Planes Collide Mid-Air During Dallas Air Show, Casualties Unknown

Two planes crashed in a fiery collision during an air show in Dallas on Saturday.

A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 King Cobra, both from Houston, collided and crashed during the Wings Over Dallas air show at the Dallas Executive Airport.

“Currently we do not have information on the status of the flight crews as emergency responders are working the accident,” Leah Block, Vice President of Marketing for the Commemorative Air Force, shared in a statement to PEOPLE. “The Commemorative Air Force is working with local authorities and the FAA, and the NTSB will conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident.”

In a statement to local station WFAA, the Federal Aviation Administration shared that the crash took place at 1:20 p.m. and that it is “unknown how many people were on both aircraft.” Graphic video shared on social media shows the moment the two planes collided.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson confirmed the news on Twitter, calling it “a terrible tragedy.”

“The videos are heartbreaking,” Johnson shared. “Please, say a prayer for the souls who took to the sky to entertain and educate our families today.”

Similarly, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz shared that he and his wife, Heidi, planned to pray “for those involved.”

“The images of this collision are incredibly distressing and we pray for the safety of everyone on the scene,” Cruz wrote.”

Live footage from station WFAA and photos on Twitter shows the aftermath of the crash, with debris lying both on the road and in the fields of the airport itself. WFAA’s Jason Whitely reported that debris from the crash fell on Highway 67.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Saturday marked the second day of what was intended to be a three-day show for Veterans Day weekend. Events were scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, but Friday’s show was canceled as a result of the weather.

Prayers go out to the families of those onboard.

