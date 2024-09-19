Kim Porter's Alleged Memoir Leaks, Details Diddy's Violence and Sex with 'Young Boys' -- Including Known Popstar | www.lovebscott.com

Diddy’s secrets continue to trickle out — this time from beyond the grave.

There’s a new 60-page book getting ready to hit shelves that’s said to be a collection of Kim Porter’s diaries. It’s called ‘Kim’s Lost Words’ and it allegedly describes the late Kim’s relationship with Diddy from the 90s up until the year of her death.

Daily Mail has allegedly obtained a copy of the book, published by Chris Todd, who claims Kim gave friends a thumb drive full of her writings.

Chris published the alleged writings under the pseudonym Jamal T Millwood.

“I was lucky enough to meet someone that purported to have Kim Porter’s flash drive,” he told DailyMail.com. “I know the celebrity source pretty well. I know how close they were to Kim and Diddy, and all the people in the hip hop community,” he added.

Now, we have to add — Chris (Jamal) has NOT offered any documentary evidence to prove its authenticity, but the book is currently up for sale.

via Daily Mail:

Todd said he did not originally want to put his name on the book for security reasons.

‘This is a dangerous situation, and I didn’t want to claim ownership of Kim’s words. But now I’m willing to come forward because of the recent arrest of Sean Combs.

‘Now the federal government has finally acted, I feel safer to come forward.’

Details of some of the scandals alleged in the book have already been reported. Diddy allegedly took out a gun and started shooting at a nightclub in 1999, then made a rapper on his label, Shyne, take the fall for him.

Combs and then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez were arrested over the incident, but only Shyne was charged – though rumors of Combs’s responsibility have swirled ever since.

Other incidents have been flat-out denied by the alleged participants, including star-studded orgies.

‘He hosted parties that were just a fancy name of orgies, and everyone wanted in,’ the Porter memoir claimed.

‘We not only had threesomes, but we also swapped partners. Our sex life was crazy, but I got to do things with Sean I would never have been able to do with a straight man.

She said she was sleeping with a well-known married woman: ‘I woke up and left the bedroom where I was,… and Sean happened to be coming out of the bedroom’ with a chart-topping rapper – and the woman’s husband.’

‘I was grateful I wasn’t asked to join in that room,’ Porter allegedly wrote, saying she ‘didn’t really like’ the rapper.

Porter allegedly wrote that she and Diddy had an ‘open relationship’ and that she regularly slept with legendary late rapper Tupac Shakur.

The Porter memoir claimed Combs first hit her after she refused to use a strap-on on him.

‘I just can’t stop thinking about that night. It was amazing. Can you screw me one more time. Please?!’ Diddy said according to the book.

‘I became infuriated,’ the book said, adding that Porter told Diddy to instead have sex with a male music executive she believed he was having an affair with.

‘Then Sean hit me. This was the first time, but he slapped me hard. Before I could form words, he began to beg, “I’m… I’m sorry.”

‘Holding my cheek where he hit me, I turned and ran off. That should have been it. But I guess I am a glutton for punishment.’

The book described another alleged incident at Porter’s apartment.

‘He fiercely slammed me to the ground. Then he pulled out a .22 [handgun] and sat it on the end table,’ the memoir claimed.

‘He knelt on one knee, and got right in my face to say, “You’re mine. You don’t have a choice in that now. I can’t live without you”.

‘He’s a terrifying monster.’

Porter allegedly wrote that she discovered video tapes of Sean’s sexual encounters in his bedroom ‘vault’, and made copies of them as protection for herself, as part of her plan to leave him.

But the memoir said that when she watched back the tapes, she was shocked.

‘Some of the tapes had things I would have never expected, the gay parties are one thing, but the young boys, like [two hip hop stars formerly managed by Diddy] and [the then-18-year-old popstar]?! I would have never known.’

The book’s publisher claimed the friends of Porter and Diddy who gave him the memoir, also had copies of the music mogul’s alleged sex tapes.

He claimed a shady interlocutor had even been trying to sell them to Hollywood documentary producers.

‘I was given the memoir, 60 pages. I was also given a photo, and told if I wanted access to the Diddy sex tapes, I could have that also,’ he said.

‘I know for a fact the [sex tape of Diddy with the teenage pop star] has been shopped to Hollywood studios by other parties.’

Todd also shared a photo of Porter, which he said was taken in her bathroom at her Toluca Lake mansion around 2009.

He claimed a friend of Porter’s took the photo while she applied makeup to cover up an injury from one of Diddy’s alleged attacks.

The photo background matches realtor’s photos of the master bathroom at the mansion, where Porter was later found dead in 2018.

These are some pretty wild allegations. We won’t weigh-in on whether we believe them or not, but we do believe authorities need to re-open Kim Porter’s case just to see if there’s anything they may have…overlooked.