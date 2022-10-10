‘Shocked’ NeNe Leakes Says Son Brentt is Struggling to Speak After Stroke [Video]

NeNe Leakes took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to confirm that her son Brentt suffered a stroke earlier this month.

via: NBC News

“This is not the way I wanted it to come out,” Nene Leakes said in her video. “We wanted to be able to talk about it ourselves when Brentt was in a better place … but I would rather the correct thing be out there than something that’s not correct.”

The mother of two said she didn’t want to go into details about how she found her son and the condition he was in, but said that “it was very scary.” She said her son is currently having trouble speaking.

Doctors are still running tests, Nene Leakes said, because they don’t know exactly what caused the stroke. One theory is that he may’ve unknowingly contracted COVID-19, as the virus has been associated with heart problems. A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that heart issues are more common after contracting the virus rather than after getting the vaccine.

She said her son does not drink or do drugs, which are known factors in increasing the risk of heart failure and stroke.

“They have run a number of tests on him to see what could have possibly made this happen to him,” Nene Leakes said. “We are still trying to figure it out, because if we knew the cause, obviously we could treat the cause.”

Nene Leakes also noted that she used to struggle with blood clots in her lungs and doctors struggle to uncover the cause, so there is a chance her son may have inherited some sort of genetic heart condition. She also shut down rumors that her son’s weight played a part in the medical emergency, saying that the doctors ruled out his weight as a possible cause.

Sending prayers to Brentt and the whole Leakes family.