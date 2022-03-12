She's Not Wrong: Christina Ricci Accuses Kanye West of ‘Post Separation Abuse’

Actress Christina Ricci, best known for her performances as Wednesday Addams in ‘90s iterations of The Addams Family, called out Kanye West via Instagram stories this week and accused him of “post separation abuse” against Kim Kardashian.

via Complex:

Sharing a headline about Ye’s video for “Eazy,” and his claymation depiction of him burying Kim’s now-Instagram official boyfriend Pete Davidson with flowers, Ricci wrote that “it’s happening to one of the most famous, wealthiest, powerful women in the world.”

“Harassment, threats, public humiliation, it’s all there,” she wrote.

Ye’s ongoing slights toward Davidson began with some Instagram memes and a public diss on “Eazy,” when Ye rapped that “God saved me from that crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” referring to his October 2002 car accident which left his mouth wired shut. Since then, the beef has been relatively one-sided, with Ye eventually cutting his ties with longtime collaborator and friend Kid Cudi over his relationship with “you know who.” Davidson has yet to comment on the situation publicly.

Let’s be clear — Kanye West is an abuser. That’s why he’s hanging around with DaBaby and Marilyn Manson and other known lowlifes. Birds of a feather.