Latto Says She Won’t Pick Sides Between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B [Video]

When it comes to Nicki Minaj vs Cardi B., Latto is staying out of it.

via Complex:

The ATL rapper addressed the issue during a recent appearance on Ebro in the Morning, where she was asked about her newly released single “Wheelie,” featuring 21 Savage. In the days leading up to the track’s debut, Latto kept 21’s involvement under wraps, but continued to share a few hints on who it could be. Many fans were convinced Latto had teamed up with either Nick or Cardi, who were involved in one of hip-hop’s most publicized feuds.

To one’s surprise, the Twitter conversations eventually got heated, as fans began accusing Latto of picking sides.

“You have to tread lightly with stan culture,” Latto said. “Like, ‘I’m team this and I’m gonna die about it.’ I be like, ‘Hands up, don’t shoot me.’ I be like, ‘Whoa!’ For instance, I had clapped back—I’m still a new-school baby—I’m still young. I’m still tryin’ to turn the other cheek […] So, I’m clapping back at somebody. and they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re purposely responding to Nicki Minaj pages!’”

She continued: “I’m like, ‘What the hell is y’all talking about? I don’t care what club, gang, street you bang, I don’t give a fuck! And it’s like that. It’s nothing, no ill intent. Everybody knows Nicki is my favorite, you can go look on the internet, I got interviews talking about standing in line for Pink Friday. I got a fake Barbie chain … I was obsessed with Nicki.”

Latto also made it clear she has nothing but love for Cardi, who tapped her to appear in the “WAP” video.

“I’ve done interviews with Cardi, I met her face-to-face and she was so humble,” she explained. “I don’t pick sides. That’s not my beef. I fuck with both of them.”

We don’t blame her one bit. That’s none of her business. Watch the clip below.