Sheryl Underwood Opens Up About Her 90-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Feel Amazing'

Sheryl Under wood is returning to ‘The Talk’ this season looking a little different.

The 58-year-old says that for the last few months she’s been making lifestyle changes, eating cleaner, and taking Wegovy, a weekly injectible that helps suppress her appetite — all contributing to a 90-pound weight loss.

via People:

“I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal, normal, normal, work on this,” says Underwood, who before was pre-diabetic and suffering from high blood pressure. “And then I’ll call my doctors: ‘What do I need to work on?’ “

By reducing her food intake and increasing her exercise, Underwood has dropped four dress sizes and says she’d like to lose another 25 lbs. She takes Metamucil daily to help clean out her gut, is drinking more water and going hard on fiber.

“I’m eating fruit and vegetables that I never thought: green, leafy. I’m getting into eating blueberries and eating strawberries,” she shares.

Underwood remembers getting bad news from her doctor when her weight was hovering between 230 lbs. and 250 lbs. “My lab work: diabetic, pre-diabetic, hypertension, all the things that you hear, especially with women,” she says. “I really wanted to get ahead of it.”

Underwood (here with cohosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Amanda Kloots) admits finding time to exercise is tough with her busy schedule. “Unfortunately, I’m in a career where you drive to work, you sit down and get your hair and makeup on,” she says. “Sometimes I just get up and walk around, or I try to talk on the phone and walk around, or I’ll do something while sitting in bed — I may do a little exercise, little stretching and things. I love the stationary bike because then I can listen to my music and be on the bike.”

However, she’s happy to continue on her journey — with viewers and colleagues (like Natalie Morales, Amanda Kloots and guest Meghan Trainor) by her side. The host reveals that one of her goals this season is to celebrate her birthday episode by showing off her figure in a new, meaningful way: “I’ve never worn a dress!” she says.

Health is wealth, as they say. Good for Sheryl!