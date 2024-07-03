Sheryl Lee Ralph Asks Fans to 'Pray for Us' Ahead of Son's Wedding in Jamaica amid Hurricane Beryl's Landfall [Video] | lovebscott.com

Sheryl Lee Ralph is taking all necessary precautions as she remains in Jamaica ahead of Hurricane Beryl’s arrival — and her son’s wedding.

via People:

The actress posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) in the early morning hours of July 3 as she shared an update on what the weather is looking like as the island braces for the Category 4 storm’s impact – which is anticipated to make landfall on July 3, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“From the looks of the sky, it looks like Beryl is gonna be here much sooner than the news keeps saying,” Ralph, 67, said as she looked out a window. “So it’s very calm here in Jamaica, the sky is so beautifully clear. And they said that the sea looked like glass today.”

Ralph shared that she had taken in “all of the outside furniture because you know, those things take flight,” as she encouraged others to “please stay inside,” follow the island’s curfew and “stay off the road.”

“I hope you’ve put oil in your lamp and are taking extra care,” she continued. “So to everybody that’s here on the island, we remember that Gilbert was a 3 and Beryl is a 4. Wow. God bless you, goodnight.”

She captioned the post, “Good night from Jamaica ?? Pray for us as you pray for others.”

An hour later, she admitted that she “can’t sleep” amid the approaching storm and had turned to some creature comforts.

“Ok , I can’t sleep! So I’m going to @netflix and chill out from hurricane nerves and binge #Supacell while I can,” she wrote in a post, referring to the new Netflix superhero series.

The Abbott Elementary star is in Jamaica for her son Etienne’s wedding. Etienne, who she shares with her ex-husband Eric Maurice, posted on his Instagram Stories on July 2 that he was “taking a walk” on a sunny day in Kingston and the weather was “beautiful.”

“Hopefully Hurricane Beryl is not gonna be as bad as people are thinking, but this will pass,” he said in the video. “Disappointed that some people aren’t gonna make it to the wedding, but you know, such is life. It’s gonna keep going. And we’re getting married on Saturday. So, that being said, Happily Mauriced is still in full effect. Whoever will be here, will be here. Ain’t nothing I can do, I’m leaving it in God’s hands.”

Etienne, 32, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, ABC News journalist Stephanie Wash, in July 2023, and Ralph told Entertainment Tonight that his bride-to-be “fits and blends so well into our family” as she gushed about the engagement.

“I’m so happy, I’m so inspired, I love it!” she said. “That’s all you can ask, that your children are happy in different stages of their life.”

The Emmy winner joked that she wanted the same happiness for her daughter, 29-year-old Ivy-Victoria, who she also shares with her ex-husband.

We’re keeping Jamaica and everyone else in the path of the storm in our prayers.

Good night from Jamaica ?? Pray for us as you pray for others. pic.twitter.com/kgmWQb2VFo — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) July 3, 2024