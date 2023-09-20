Sherri Shepherd Tests Positive For Covid; Talk Show To Air Encore Episodes For Remainder Of Week

Shortly after becoming one of the only daytime talk show host to return for the fall amid the Hollywood strikes, Sherri Shepherd has tested positive for COVID and will pause production on “Sherri.”

via: Deadline

“Unfortunately Sherri has tested positive for Covid,” the show posted on Instagram Wednesday. “The show will return with new episodes as soon as possible. For the remainder of this week, encore episodes from the beginning of the premiere week will air. The health of our host and entire staff is of the utmost importance.”

Shepherd added, “I am absolutely heartbroken that I cannot return to host my show this week. As soon as I get the all-clear from my doctor, I look forward to coming back strong to deliver the fun, laughter and a real good time.”

On the show’s return Monday, Shepherd addressed the industry strikes, pointing out the difference between her show and others: it has never employed any WGA writers.

“This summer you all may have seen your favorite actors and Hollywood stars have been on the picket lines with the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. There has been so much confusion about who can work and who can’t work. Well, I’m a SAG-AFTRA actress and I actually marched with some of my colleagues while in Los Angeles recently. That’s me with Viola Davis, Niecy Nash,” she said. “But here’s the thing, talk shows in general fall under a different union contract code, so we’re allowed to come back unless you’re a WGA show. The Sherri show is not a WGA show and we have never employed WGA writers, so us coming back to work isn’t crossing the picket line.”

She noted that she writes the jokes on her show and it is her “comedic take on the headlines”.

Shepherd returned with her show as Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Hudson and Bill Maher reversed their decisions to return to their shows. CBS’ The Talk also delayed its return due to the strikes.

The Sherri Shepherd Show comes from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury and is anchored by Fox Television Stations as well as stations belonging to Cox, Hearst, Sinclair, Nexstar and others. It took the place of The Wendy Williams Show and is filmed before a live studio audience in New York’s Chelsea Studios.