Shay Mitchell Gives Birth, Welcomes Second Child with Boyfriend Matte Babel

Shay Mitchell confirmed that she “recently” gave birth to her and boyfriend Matte Babel’s second child — another baby girl.

via Page Six:

“I recently just had my second child and this is why this is all so much sweeter because this is the first time I’ve actually been outside of the house since having her,” she told E! at a BÉIS pop-up event in Los Angeles Saturday.

“It’s really special to come and visit my other baby,” the “Pretty Little Liars” alum added, referring to BÉIS, a travel brand that she co-founded in 2018.

Mitchell, 35, revealed her pregnancy news in February while mourning the loss of her grandmother.

“Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life,” she captioned her baby bump debut.

Mitchell called the experience “the most challenging” of her life.

“I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life,” the Canada native continued at the time.

“Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way.”

The “Bliss” author became a mom in October 2019 when she and Babel, 41, welcomed daughter Atlas, now 2.

Prior to conceiving their baby girl, Mitchell suffered a miscarriage at 14 weeks.

“I was just completely blindsided by it,” she recalled of the pregnancy loss in a July 2019 YouTube video. “I still feel for that one that I lost.”

Mitchell celebrated her healthy daughter’s second year with an emotional October 2021 Instagram post.

“I used to laugh at the moms who cried on their babies birthdays. What was so emotional?” Mitchell captioned the social media slideshow.

“Of course, watching your child grow up comes with a bag of feelings but I’m sitting here on the night of your birthday, wildly close to the time you entered this world and everything before you is blurry (mainly because I’m crying, I get it now),” she added. “I still can’t believe you’re mine.”

While awaiting baby No. 2, Mitchell enjoyed “the last moments of it being just us” as she rested and “nested” with Atlas and Babel.

She and the music journalist began dating in 2017.

Mitchell told E! News last year that she doesn’t believe marriage is “in the cards” for them.

“I think we both agree. Maybe it’s just me,” the actress said in August 2021.

“I love the fact that we come home and every day I’m like, ‘I choose you and you choose me.’”

The decision keeps their relationship “sexy,” she explained, adding, “It keeps us on our toes. I’m like, ‘Hey, I can walk out. I don’t need to go through a lawyer, I can just walk out.’ And same with him.”

Congrats to Shay and Matte!