Shantel Jackson & Nelly Are No Longer Together [Photos]

Shantel Jackson revealed she and rapper Nelly have split. The couple were together for more than six years, but now are “just friends.”

via: Yahoo Life

Jackson revealed her relationship status to a fan who asked her if she and the St. Louis rapper were still a couple.

“R u and Nelly still together[?] I love seeing u guys together,” they asked. Jackson replied, “No we’re not…Just friends.”

Back in November 2020, Nelly said he couldn’t imagine his life without Jackson and was “working towards” marriage with the Miami native.

“I would not want my life to not have Shantel in it,” he said. “We’ve been seeing each other for five or six years. Any time you can connect with somebody like that, it works out for the long run. She’s sweet, beautiful, and the more we got to know each other, she’s just as beautiful inside.”

Something shifted from then to now though and it may have been because of Nelly’s thoughts on marriage. He told PEOPLE that it was important to him to only take one walk down the aisle and he wasn’t going to jump into it right away.

“The thing about marriage to me is … I take it very, very seriously. It’s something I’m only doing one time,” he said. “For me, it’s almost like society would prefer you to have been married and got divorced and tried it then to be married and stay married. For me, it’s more important to die married than to have been married and it didn’t work out. I want to leave this place knowing I was in love and somebody loved me and we were together, then to be like, ‘Well I’m never getting married again and I’m ruined.’”

Jackson made it no secret that she wanted to marry Nelly and have children. Nelly already has two adult children from a previous relationship while Jackson doesn’t have any.

Nelly later commented on a post by the Shade Room, informing everyone that the couple split back in 2019.