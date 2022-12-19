Shanquella Robinson’s Father Speaks On Seeing Her Lifeless Body: “All I Want Is Justice” [Video]

A group of nearly 200 friends and family gathered to rally in support of the family of Shanquella Robinson in North Carolina over the weekend while her father spoke about the moment he first saw his daughter in the funeral home.

When the story of Shanquella Robinson’s tragic death first went public, updates regarding the ongoing investigation were frequent. Now, as we near the two-month anniversary of her passing, the late woman’s family remains without answers from the FBI and Mexican authorities.

Earlier this month, a rally was held in the 25-year-old’s hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. At the time, various members of the community spoke out with words of comfort as well as determination to help Shanquella’s parents. Her father, Bernard was obviously emotional and even got vulnerable about his frustration with the situation.

Bernard Robinson, father of #ShanquellaRobinson, speaking on getting justice for his daughter. Says it’s a struggle for him everyday. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/EsiMvKmaY0 — Brandon Hamilton (@BHAMonTV) December 10, 2022

“All I want is justice,” he told the crowd before him. Initially, Bernard and his wife were told that their daughter died due to alcohol poisoning. Upon seeing her lifeless body in a casket, though, he says he knew that wasn’t true. “I saw the knot… The cut on her lip,” the mourning man recalled.

“I know for a fact that they did some bodily harm to her,” he declared. As you may know, in the wake of Robinson’s death, a video began circulating online that shows a brutal attack during a vacation in Cabo. The circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear, though U.S. authorities are working with Mexican police to ensure Shanquella’s killer is held accountable.

While speaking at the rally, Bernard said, “I just want the Mexican authorities, the embassy, to do the right thing, make it right. Because they came over there on your soil and did what they did and came back here.”

In previous interviews, he and his wife revealed that their daughter’s friends came by to visit after returning from Cabo. After her death certificate came back claiming atlas luxation as the cause of her demise, though, they all vanished.

The last we heard, a warrant is out for at least one of Shanquella’s six friends, said to be a female. Additionally, the U.S. will work with Mexico to extradite the suspect in this case.

The wait for updates has been so frustrating, that even Yung Miami is using her platform to push for answers. “Update on Shanquella killers?” she wrote over the weekend. “Are they in jail? I can’t stop thinking about her.”

Update on Shanquella killers? Are they in jail? I can't stop thinking about her ? — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 15, 2022