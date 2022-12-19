R. Kelly and Joycelyn Savage Reportedly Welcomes Their First Child Together [Photo]

R. Kelly is allegedly a father once more.

via: Hot97

Joycelyn shared the news via social media. She posts a picture of their babygirl and captioned it, “Ava Lee Kelly 12.08.22.”

In another post Joycelyn expresses, “My baby girl Ava when you were born , my whole world shined so bright. I knew that it was no longer about me anymore it was about us . Though the world is cold , I promise to always protect you . I am so happy to be your mother & you bring me so much joy . 12.08.22.”

There is no update on the status of Joycelyn and Kelly’s relationship while he is still behind bars but take a look at their baby girl below.

Earlier this year, R. Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean denied Kelly fathering a child with Savage. She stated, “There is no truth to reports that Joy is releasing a tell-all memoir and she is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child. People are just insane. Carry on.” Savage claimed she and Kelly did IVF because at the time she was unable to have a child.

In July, Savage submitted a letter to the courts stating she was engaged to the incarcerated singer. In the letter, Savage stated “I’m Robert Kelly’s fiance” and also that she is “not the victim that the government portrayed me to be.” Savage would also state R. Kelly was “amazing” to her.