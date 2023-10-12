Shanquella Robinson's Family Has No Plans to Exhume Her Body 'As of Right Now,' Not Interested in Third Autopsy

Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old American woman, was found dead while on vacation in Mexico.

via: Radar Online

Robinson’s family attorney said their fight for justice is far from over after the 25-year-old’s tragic death last year, revealing her loved ones still have “more questions than answers even at this point.”

Their legal representative, Sue-Ann Robinson, told RadarOnline.com exclusively why they don’t plan to have her body exhumed amid their ongoing pursuit.

“As of right now, a decision has not been made to do a third autopsy. I don’t think a third autopsy is necessary for the exact reason I’m saying. It’ll still be more compromised than the second one,” Sue-Ann explained.

Federal prosecutors previously told the family in April that the evidence in the case wasn’t enough for prosecution in Robinson’s death last year in Mexico, according to the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices for the Middle and Western Districts of North Carolina.

An autopsy conducted in North Carolina by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office had inconsistencies with a previous autopsy conducted in Mexico, which labeled the cause of death a severe spinal cord or neck injury.

The U.S. autopsy found no injuries to Robinson’s spine, but it did find a hypoxic-ischemic brain injury.

“The discrepancy with the autopsy has to do with the fact that the FBI had local Mecklenburg County coroner do an autopsy after the body had already been embalmed for transport for burial,” Sue-Ann told RadarOnline.com. “Of course, it’s different.”

Many social media sleuths have suspected at least one travel mate was involved in Shanquella’s death as she was seen on video being beaten by a woman during the trip.

Her worried mother was initially told Shanquella had alcohol poisoning, but the disturbing footage and autopsy revelations led to fears that she wasn’t getting the full story.

Last November, Mexican authorities issued an arrest warrant for an unnamed suspect in the murder of Shanquella and extradition proceedings began in Mexico, which Sue-Ann confirmed have reached a screeching halt.

Mexico said they are waiting on the U.S. to proceed, she explained.

Family of #shanquellarobinson at FBI office in Charlotte, ahead of an expected meeting with federal authorities on her case. @Queen_City_News @MorganFrancesTV pic.twitter.com/uDhSxfIYtZ — Derek Dellinger (@DerekDlngr) April 12, 2023

As we previously reported, Shanquella was only 25 when she died in October while staying in a luxury rental property in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur.

As for how the public can help at this point, Sue-Ann told RadarOnline.com that “contacting the secretary of state and asking him to assign someone to prioritize the case” would be a start. She said that’s where the family is “applying pressure.”

“They take it day by day,” Sue-Ann said of her family in the wake of Shanquella’s death. “They’ve established a foundation, SBR Helping Hands, to kind of do projects for the community that go back to things that Shanquella was passionate about.”

“The youth, community activities, and supporting high school students and things like that to kind of, not fill the void, but not allow it to take them down. But they’re human.”

“There’s days where they don’t want to leave the home,” she explained. “They want Shanquella back.”

#JusticeforShanquellaRobinson