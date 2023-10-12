Say What Now? Bay Area Restaurants Offering Bottomless Mimosas to Charge ‘Vomit Fees’

Bottomless mimosas are fun, but drinking them until you get sick is never a good idea.

via: Complex

Multiple restaurants in San Francisco and Oakland, California offering bottomless mimosas at brunch have implemented “vomit fees” for diners who can’t hold their drinks.

Per San Francisco CBS station KRON, popular Oakland restaurant Kitchen Story has implemented a $50 cleaning fee for anyone who vomits within the area of the restaurant. That goes for diners who partake in any five of their bottomless mimosa varieties. “Dear all mimosa lovers, Please drink responsibly and know your limits,” reads the sign informing customers of the fees. “A $50 cleaning fees will automatically [be] included in your tab when you throw up in our public areas. Thank you so much for understanding.”

SFGate reports that Home Plate in San Francisco has also implemented a similar fee. Anyone enjoying their brunch has been warned of a $50 fee for “any incident [incurred] as a result of intoxication.” As Kitchen Story co-owner Chaiporn Kitsadaviseksak added, “It was really tough cleaning. People were scared with COVID. And this was happening a lot. My workers don’t want to do that. It got better. Now [customers] know they have to pay. They understand.” Other restaurants have taken a different approach, such as limiting the amount of time customers can partake in limitless sparkling wine and orange juice.

In 2021, Canadian restaurant Tamasha Indian Resto-Bar told blogTO.com that they implemented a $50 vomit fee on New Year’s Eve, which they’ve stuck with ever since. After implementing the fine, they’ve yet to have a single incident. Of course, Uber and Lyft also allow drivers to charge customers for cleaning fees, ranging from $20 to $150. Basically, just know your limit when it comes to mimosas. The “limitless” aspect isn’t a challenge.