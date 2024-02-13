Shannon Sharpe, Mike Epps To Speak “Man To Man” At NBA All-Star Weekend | lovebscott.com

Shannon Sharpe announced on Monday that he and Mike Epps plan on having a “man 2 man conversation” in the coming days during NBA All-Star Weekend where they will “discuss our differences.”

via: Vibe

“UNC and @TheRealMikeEpps have decided 2 have a man 2 man conversation in Indy at NBA all star weekend 2 discuss our differences,” the 55-year-old wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We both realize this situation could’ve been, should’ve been handled differently. I apologize 2 fam, friends, love 1s and my fans.”

UNC and @TheRealMikeEpps have decided 2 have a man 2 man conversation in Indy at NBA all star weekend 2 discuss our differences. We both realize this situation could’ve been, should’ve been handled differently. I apologize 2 fam, friends, love 1s and my fans. ???? #ClubShayShay — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) February 12, 2024

The NFL Hall of Fame tight-end’s public message came amid a war of words between him and Epps. The back-and-forth stemmed from leaked footage of Epps insinuating that Sharpe is gay during a comedy show.

“That ni**a Shannon Sharpe called me trying to do an interview,” Epps can be seen telling to the crowd while onstage. “I said, ‘no Madea, I ain’t doing no interview with you.’ So you can sit across from me and look at my balls.”

The veteran actor continued, adding, “The ni**a sh*t is called Shay Shay the ni**a is telling you. Put a wig on that motherf**ker and tell me if that ain’t motherf**king Madea sister.”

After catching wind of the Epps’ remarks, Sharpe addressed the comedian during an episode of his Nightcap podcast with Chad “Ochochinco” Johnson. At one point during the broadcast, the three-time Super Bowl champion shrugged off Epps’ comments regarding his sexuality, stating that he’s more concerned with having his name mentioned in a disparaging manner.

“I don’t care about all that other stuff. You can say I’m gay… I don’t care about that,” Sharpe said. “‘Cause I won’t chase a lie. But I won’t let you lie on my name.” The Club Shay Shay host also denied Epps’ claim that he had requested that Epps appear on the podcast and threatened to release direct messages between the two proving otherwise.

Unc Shannon sharpe just went in on Mike Epps for talking about him at his comedy show ????????????????????? ?: @NightcapShow_ pic.twitter.com/wNMbSbcwyD — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 12, 2024

“Say my name again, and I’m gonna release the DM,” Sharpe said in reference to Epps, whom he didn’t mention by name. “Because you’re lying.” He also dared Epps to repeat his remarks said in the clip while in his presence, promising that the two would eventually cross paths.

“When I see you, I’m gon’ see if you’re about that. I’m gon’ see if you want to say what you been saying, trying to get some jokes because you got mad because Katt Williams did what he did.”

Sharpe and Epps will meet at 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, which takes place Friday (Feb. 16) through Sunday (Feb. 18) in Indianapolis, Indiana, Epps’ hometown.