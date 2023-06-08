Shakira and Lewis Hamilton Are in Early Stages of Dating: 'It's Fun and Flirty,' Says Source

Shakira’s visit to Spain happened to coincide with the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The appearance only increased the rumors of romance between the singer and the driver Lewis Hamilton even more, taking into account that it was not the first time it happened, as she also spent time with the British driver during the Miami Grand Prix.

They also went out for a post-race dinner, which had already happened in Miami, where they even went sailing together with a group of friends on Miami Beach the following day.

People is now reporting that “They’re spending time together and in the ‘getting to know you’ stage,” says a source who knows them both. “It’s fun and flirty.”

Although they have neither confirmed nor denied the relationship rumors for the moment

A few weeks ago, the Colombian singer was linked to basketball player Jimmy Butler after she attended a Miami Heat game.