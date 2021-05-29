Shady Journo Martin Bashir Tried to Interview Diddy After Diana

According to reports disgraced journalist Martin Bashir targeted Diddy following explosive interviews with Princess Diana and Michael Jackson.

via: Page Six

Bashir was once Britain’s hot-shot reporter, wowing the world by landing blockbuster sit-downs with Princess Diana and Michael Jackson.

But last year it was revealed that the British journo had used shady tactics — including allegedly falsifying documents — to convince Diana to do the 1995 interview.

Now, Diddy’s former longtime publicist Rob Shuter has revealed on his podcast “Naughty But Nice with Rob” that Puffy was the disgraced journalist’s next target.

And Shuter said that Bashir even “flirted” with him to try and win him over.

“Within months [of the 2004 Michael Jackson show] he called me himself to meet me to do Diddy,” said Shuter. “He wanted Diddy to be the next one in the trilogy. And I was such a Michael Jackson fantastic growing up, Martin Bashir calling me flattered my ego.”

“He took me to dinner at The Soho House. He worked me. He flirted with me. He emailed me. He played, he giggled all to get Diddy,” said Shuter.

But he said the rapper shut it down.

“So, I spoke to [Diddy] and was like ‘Martin Bashir wants to do you next after Michael Jackson.’ Puff was like ‘Hell no! I isn’t sitting down with him’.”

Shuter said that Diddy made the right call, “But I got to see Martin Bashir and I got to see how he worked. And how he manipulated and how he touched your knee when you were sitting there. Clearly he knew I was a gay boy. I’ve never ever had that happen. When Diane Sawyer would interview my clients, she didn’t touch my knee.”

Shuter — who also repped Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton and many others over the years — said that Bashir sent flowers to his office.

“You would think we were dating. It was wild and creepy,” he said.

“I knew I was being played,” he said, “I knew it.”

Shuter’s currently working on a self-help book, “The Four Word Answer.”

Just another bullet Diddy managed to dodge.